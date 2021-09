LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department issued a warning Tuesday alerting members of the community of a phone scam recently taking place in the area. The Lewiston Police have received several complaints from the public regarding a male subject calling and claiming to be an officer with the Lewiston Police Department. He is using the name of Officer or Detective Joseph Philabond. He will claim you have missed court and/or a subpoena and have an arrest warrant issues. The male will then try to elicit credit card or other personal information from you.

