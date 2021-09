BOISE - Idaho gas prices defied the national trend this week, dropping two cents while the U.S. average went up by two cents. As of Monday, September 20, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.77, which is four cents less than a month ago and $1.32 more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $3.20, which is three cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO