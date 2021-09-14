Broncos’ Vic Fangio says Albert Okwuegbunam fumble was going to be overturned until head NFL official overruled call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On the Broncos' third defensive series, first-round pick Pat Surtain II got his first taste of life as an NFL cornerback. Starting left cornerback Kyle Fuller came off the field, and Surtain took his place on the outside of the defense for the Giants' seven-play series. The result was less than ideal — Sterling Shepard, whom Surtain was guarding, scored a 37-yard touchdown to cap the drive — but the Broncos wanted to find a way to get the ninth-overall pick on the field.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO