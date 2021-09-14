CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos’ Vic Fangio says Albert Okwuegbunam fumble was going to be overturned until head NFL official overruled call

By Ryan O'halloran
The Tribune
 9 days ago

Vic Fangio and referee Ron Torbert had an interesting exchange early in the second quarter of the Broncos’ 27-13 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The situation: On second-and-7 from the Giants’ 10, Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught a six-yard pass, but fumbled near the sideline. Safety Logan Ryan recovered and the on-field ruling was he secured possession before he touched out of bounds.

