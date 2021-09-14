Broncos’ Vic Fangio says Albert Okwuegbunam fumble was going to be overturned until head NFL official overruled call
Vic Fangio and referee Ron Torbert had an interesting exchange early in the second quarter of the Broncos’ 27-13 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The situation: On second-and-7 from the Giants’ 10, Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught a six-yard pass, but fumbled near the sideline. Safety Logan Ryan recovered and the on-field ruling was he secured possession before he touched out of bounds.www.greeleytribune.com
