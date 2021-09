When one thinks of the most customizable cars in the world, the likes of bespoke Rolls-Royce models like the Phantom spring to mind, and you can throw Bentley in there as well. But Dutch automaker Donkervoort is taking custom car design to another level with its D8 GTO Individual Series. This is to be the last road-going version of the D8 GTO and that's why Donkervoort has raised outputs to 435 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty in a car that weighs around 1,500 pounds. It also looks like nothing else on the road, but this extreme sports car's primary selling point is that the customer can customize it in virtually any way that they want.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO