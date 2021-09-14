CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's COVID Plan Offers a Path Out of the Pandemic

By Lawrence O. Gostin, JD
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 9, President Biden announced a bold six-pronged plan to steer America out of the pandemic. I'll focus mostly on the first prong of his plan, which involves a series of mandates to vaccinate the nearly 80 million eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated. We've tried masking, distancing, and even full lockdowns, and the virus keeps roaring back. Vaccines remain our best, perhaps only, tool to contain SARS-CoV-2 and get back to a semblance of normal life.

