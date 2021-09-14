Biden's COVID Plan Offers a Path Out of the Pandemic

Governor Holcomb is joining a chorus of Republicans criticizing President Biden’s COVID-19 plan as overreach, and says there’s likely to be a lawsuit. Holcomb says he’s still reviewing other parts of Biden’s six-point plan for bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control. But he says his “jaw dropped” at the use of workplace safety regulations to order businesses with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either get vaccinated, or get tested for the virus every week. The governor says he fully supports businesses who make their own decision to require the vaccine, but says it’s “a bridge too far” for the state or federal government to mandate it.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO