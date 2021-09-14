CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Nolan Moving To Universal For Atom Bomb Movie

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest relationships in moviemaking has officially come to an end. No, don’t worry – Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are still well and truly together. But for years now, director Christopher Nolan has been teaming up with Warner Bros on some of the biggest blockbusters of the last decade or two – from the Dark Knight trilogy, to Inception, Interstellar, Tenet and more, Warner Bros was the home of all things Nolan. Not any more. Things notoriously turned sour when Warner announced its plan to move its entire 2021 cinema offering to a dual-release HBO Max strategy without previously consulting with filmmakers – when Nolan has long been a cinema-first guy. Now it’s official: the next Christopher Nolan movie is being made at Universal instead.

www.empireonline.com

