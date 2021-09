While relatively little is known about the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine video game that was announced as in development for the PlayStation 5 by Insomniac Games, there is likely one certainty we can all assume to be true: Wolverine will have a voice. Given that, it shouldn't be surprising that folks have already started casting popular voice actors in their heads for the titular role. One suggestion has been David Hayter, who is perhaps best known for voicing Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video games. And it would seem that Hayter agrees that he should be the man for the job.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO