Pre-existing chromosomal instability may predict response to paclitaxel
Paclitaxel is one of the most effective chemotherapy drugs for breast cancer. It is used for breast cancer in the early stages as well as for metastatic breast cancer, in combination with other chemotherapeutic agents or as a neoadjuvant. Although it is commonly understood to act as a microtubule poison and lead to mitotic arrest, this knowledge is largely based on studies of cells in culture, with drug concentrations that may not be realistic.www.bioworld.com
Comments / 0