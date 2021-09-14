CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Pre-existing chromosomal instability may predict response to paclitaxel

By Subhasree Nag
bioworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaclitaxel is one of the most effective chemotherapy drugs for breast cancer. It is used for breast cancer in the early stages as well as for metastatic breast cancer, in combination with other chemotherapeutic agents or as a neoadjuvant. Although it is commonly understood to act as a microtubule poison and lead to mitotic arrest, this knowledge is largely based on studies of cells in culture, with drug concentrations that may not be realistic.

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
bioworld.com

KRAS just wants to help: Pancreatic KRAS mutations may be protection gone bad

KRAS is the most commonly activated oncogene across all solid tumors, and activating KRAS mutations can occur in just about any solid tumor type. But they are most frequent feature in pancreatic cancer patients, where such mutations can be found in the majority of patients, with some studies reporting rates of up to 95%.
CANCER
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cells#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Chromosome#Paclitaxel#Uw M#Bioworld Science#Mps1
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
Phys.org

White Americans pay less attention to Black peers, says a new study

In a study of more than 2,500 participants published today in Science Advances, Sheen S. Levine, adjunct research scholar in the sociology department at Columbia University and professor of management at University of Texas, Dallas; Charlotte Reypens, postdoctoral fellow at the University of Warwick; and David Stark, professor of sociology at Columbia University, show that white Americans pay less attention to Black peers.
SOCIETY
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Medical Board renews license of doc who claims vaccines make you magnetic

They’re forcing freedom loving Americans to choose between injection of a “deadly” vaccine or testing those who will not comply via torturing them with nasal swabs looking for a “virus that, by some claims, doesn’t even exist.” This claim, equal parts baseless and conspiratorial, appears on a website that solicited funds to the address of […] The post Ohio Medical Board renews license of doc who claims vaccines make you magnetic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy