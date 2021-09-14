Connect with your clients by building relationships of trust
Accountants can be a bit misunderstood, often seen as number crunchers in the back room who give a thumbs up or a thumbs down to grand plans for the business. In reality, they are the sneaky heroes who know businesses inside and out and understand what companies need to thrive. It is critical for CPAs to help their clients see who they really are: integral members of the team, working tirelessly to help the business succeed.
