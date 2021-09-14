CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway Code updated to make motorways safer

By Tristan Shale-Hester
AutoExpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highway Code has been updated to provide clearer advice for drivers using motorways and to improve general road safety. Rules have been updated to emphasise that drivers need to get sufficient sleep before embarking on a long journey, while motorists are reminded that emergency refuge areas and hard shoulders are not appropriate places to stop for a rest break or any other non-emergency reason.

