Highway Code updated to make motorways safer

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A five-car pileup on the westbound Richmond-San Rafael bridge caused serious traffic issues during rush hour Tuesday, according to traffic officials. Around 4:05 p.m., Caltrans reported the accident, which blocked the right lane and backed up traffic all the way to the toll plaza. Caltrans camera footage of back up on Richmond-San Rafael bridge (Caltrans) Caltrans also reported around the same time that the center lane was also blocked. As of around 5:20 p.m., two of the cars had been removed, but the other three vehicles involved in the crash still remained on the span blocking the right lane, according to the KCBS Traffic Twitter account. Special traffic alert remains #RichmondSanRafaelBridge Westbound Hwy 580 at midspan, as 3 vehicles remain with emergency crews from 5 vehicle accident blocking the right lane. Traffic backed up to the toll plaza. 📷 @CaltransD4 #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/LjEF2MtKgn — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 22, 2021 At the time, drivers were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO