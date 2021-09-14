CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Morgan Fox misses Stoke's clash with injury-hit Barnsley

 7 days ago
Morgan Fox suffered a hamstring injury in training on Monday and will miss Stoke’s Championship clash with Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Stoke will be without Morgan Fox when they host Barnsley.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury during training on Monday and he joins Nick Powell (thigh) on the sidelines.

Sam Clucas (Achilles) and Steven Fletcher (ankle) are also doubts for the Potters as they look to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season and make it six successive wins at the bet365 Stadium.

Captain Joe Allen is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up while deadline-day signing Abdallah Sima could be involved for the first time.

Barnsley will be without Ben Williams, who joins a long list of absentees for the Tykes.

The defender was injured during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth and he may also miss the home game against Blackburn at the weekend.

Josh Benson is set to miss the next couple of games after it was finally determined he does have Covid-19, following conflicting test results.

Jordan Williams and Obbi Oulare are back in training but Mads Andersen is still some way off a return while Remy Vita, who joined the Tykes from Bayern Munich on deadline day, is unlikely to be involved on Wednesday night.

