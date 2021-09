Clockwork Labs has announced Bitcraft, which is described as both a community sandbox MMORPG and a "new kind of MMORPG", has just been announced. In it, players will be able to build, hunt, craft, and survive in a strange new world. Basically, players will apparently be able to build a civilization together in the wilderness while farming, trading, crafting, exploring, and empowering themselves and others. Cities and empires can also apparently be built, which is a big claim but hey, MMORPG's have always been about promising the moon and then some.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO