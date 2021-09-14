Kim Kardashian West’s faceless Met Gala look was anything but incognito

On Monday, September 13th, the Metropolitan Museum of Art held their annual Met. Gala. This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Given American fashion’s rich history, there was much anticipation for the creative and artistic outfits that would be worn by the celebrity guests. However, the theme received a host of criticism for lacking its usual creativity and thematic cohesion. While a few guests used their outfits to make overt political statements about America (i.e. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress), it seems the vast majority of celebrities and designers chose to play it safe by simply paying homage to other iconic Met Gala looks from past eras. Overall, the public and fashion experts alike were generally unimpressed with the celebrities outfits this year. Although, there was one exception: Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit.

