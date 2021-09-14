CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian West’s faceless Met Gala look was anything but incognito

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art last night, celebrities interpreted this year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A lexicon of fashion” with homages to American icons, blunt political statements and thoughtful takes on the US identity and heritage. But Kim Kardashian West made a dramatic entrance later...

