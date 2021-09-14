New Culinary Video Shows How To Make Lumpy Pumpkin Soup from Skyward Sword!

One of the many memorable experiences of playing Breath of the Wild for the first time is finding something new and mysterious to explore in the large, open world of Hyrule. The first time I encountered Kass’ music was in the tropics of Faron Woods, and I was quite confused as to where the ambiguous accordion music was coming from amidst the terrain filled with Bokoblins and Lizalfos. It was an interesting game of searching by ear that led me to my first meeting with the traveling Rito bard named Kass, who throughout the game clued me in to shrine quests left behind in order to assist the eventual hero.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO