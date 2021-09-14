New Culinary Video Shows How To Make Lumpy Pumpkin Soup from Skyward Sword!
Those familiar with the world of Skyward Sword will recall that there is little in the way of farmland among the sky islands above Hyrule. With no room for livestock, the residents have turned to more unorthodox food staples, such as pumpkins. During the game’s delivery runs, have you ever wondered what the Lumpy Pumpkin Soup would actually taste like? If so, you are in luck. Crude Culinary, a YouTube Channel dedicated to exploring various tasty recipes, has just released a video on how to make your own pumpkin soup in the style of Skyward Sword.www.zeldadungeon.net
