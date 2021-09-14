Darksiders III - Stadia Release Trailer
The hack-n-slash action-adventure game, Darksiders III, is available now on Stadia. In Darksiders III, return to an apocalyptic planet and take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon FFuryto battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the Four Horsemen.www.ign.com
