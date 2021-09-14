Darksiders III - Stadia Release Trailer

Today's PlayStation Showcase had a lot for fans to be excited about, including new information on Forspoken, the game formerly known as Project Athia. During the showcase, publisher Square Enix revealed that the game will release in spring 2022. In addition to Forspoken's new release window, the publisher also pulled back the curtain on an all-new trailer! The video showcases some of the gorgeous visuals players can expect to see, and how the title will make good use of the PS5 hardware. We also get a good glimpse at the game's narrative and setting. The game's new trailer can be found at the top of this page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO