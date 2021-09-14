CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darksiders III - Stadia Release Trailer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hack-n-slash action-adventure game, Darksiders III, is available now on Stadia. In Darksiders III, return to an apocalyptic planet and take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon FFuryto battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the Four Horsemen.

Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle Trailer Confirms Netlfix Release

The Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle trailer stars Ash Ketchum and Pikachu exploring a large and unexplored jungle. While there, the duo meets Koko. They learn that Koko was abandoned in the Jungle and raised by the Pokemon there. They also encounter a wild, talking Zarude, who Koko calls “Dada.” From there, Ash, Koko, and the Pokemon of the forest must protect the land from an incoming research company trying to take the jungle’s important resources (including a magical healing spring).
Sons Of The Forest release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

Sons of the Forest is the much-anticipated sequel to the horror survival game The Forest. Despite being announced a few years ago, Endnight Games has been as silent as a spooky forest at night, with very little marketing or reveals for the game. Despite the lack of information, fans have...
Forspoken release date, trailers, news and rumors

Forspoken is the name of the new action RPG from Square Enix formerly known as ‘Project Athia’ coming exclusively to PS5 and PC sometime in the next few years. Thankfully, we're no longer in the dark as to when we'll get to play Forspoken for ourselves. The game was featured as part of the PlayStation Showcase that happened on September 9, 2021.
Gearshifters release window update, gameplay trailer

Back in April, we first reported on Gearshifters, an arcade-action shoot ’em-up rogue-lite. Publisher Numskull Games and developer Red Phantom Games have since shared some additional news, and it’s looking like we’ll be seeing it pretty soon. Gearshifters has popped up on the European eShop, and if that’s correct, the...
What is Project Eve? New Trailer Released

Project Eve, a new game from ShiftUp, received a new trailer at yesterday's PlayStation Showcase. Here's what we know about this game so far. Project Eve has largely remained a mystery. Other than some still images that were teased last year, this new trailer is the first true look at what this game is all about. The trailer, captured on PlayStation 5, revealed the main character - a woman wielding some impressively large weapons, fighting against a rather grotesque looking monster.
Pearl Abyss Releases Gameplay Trailer for ‘DokeV’

Pearl Abyss first teased their game called DokeV last year with a whole lot of colorful cinematics. Recently, the developers shared some gameplay via a world premiere trailer during gamescom 2021. It’s not far off to think that DokeV is very much inspired by Korea’s dokkaebi or “goblins”. Apart from...
God of War: Ragnarok Releases Gameplay Trailer

Major spoilers ahead for 2018’s God of War. Rejoice and ready yourselves, because the sequel to 2018’s highly-acclaimed God of War just got a new trailer, and to put it simply, it looks good. Really good. The sequel has been officially titled God of War: Ragnarok as fans have suspected for months.
Godstrike - Console Release Date Trailer

Godstrike, the time-based bullet hell, arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 14, 2021. The game is also available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. In Godstrike, face off against the avatars of a forgotten deity. Survive multi-staged boss fights as the Herald, weaving oncoming fire to topple foes before time runs out. Avoid taking damage because the Herald only has as much health as time remains. Launch attacks to chip away at their health before unleashing powerful abilities like True Shot, a homing attack that curves around arenas, to deal massive damage at critical moments.
Explosive Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Trailer Released

Following today’s official multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision and Sledgehammer released another trailer for the upcoming game; this one being a trailer for the first Vanguard multiplayer Beta, which will soon be going live – for free – on PlayStation consoles (and later to both Xbox and PC). The Beta is due to start later this week, in fact, on the 10th of September.
Alan Wake Remastered trailer released

Announced earlier this week, the official trailer and release date of Alan Wake Remastered was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase event. Released on October 5, 2021, the redeveloped version will include both the original game and two story expansions, The Signal and Writer. The future of Alan Wake Remastered, which...
Fisti-Fluffs gets release date and new trailer

Fisti-Fluffs, a physics-based party game, has finally resurfaced with an actual release date and trailer. You’ll be able to pick it up in just a couple of weeks. The title was previously announced for Switch last December. Originally, it was planned for an early 2021 launch. That didn’t come to be, but publisher Rogue Games and developer Playfellow Studio have now confirmed that it will be released on September 23.
Square Enix Reveals Forspoken Trailer and Release Window

Today's PlayStation Showcase had a lot for fans to be excited about, including new information on Forspoken, the game formerly known as Project Athia. During the showcase, publisher Square Enix revealed that the game will release in spring 2022. In addition to Forspoken's new release window, the publisher also pulled back the curtain on an all-new trailer! The video showcases some of the gorgeous visuals players can expect to see, and how the title will make good use of the PS5 hardware. We also get a good glimpse at the game's narrative and setting. The game's new trailer can be found at the top of this page.
Titan Chaser - Console Release Trailer

Check out the trailer for Titan Chaser, a surreal driving and walking experience, where your job is to scout giant creatures and use the light to drive them off without fighting or killing. Titan Chaser is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Darksiders 3 Switch boxart, pre-orders open

We’ll be seeing Darksiders 3 on Switch just a few weeks, and retailers have now started to post their listing with pre-orders and more. First up, we have a look at the official boxart above. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the same key art is used here as was featured for other platforms.
DC Comics' Injustice Movie Trailer Released

The upcoming Injustice animated movie has received a trailer ahead of its October 19 release date, featuring all of the characters you'd expect like Superman, Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Harley Quinn. As for the trailer itself, it's roughly a minute long and shows off the movie's animated art style that, unsurprisingly, is very similar to the recent animated Mortal Kombat movie, Scorpion's Revenge, which boasts the same producer, Rick Morales, who is joined by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark) and Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush), the latter being the pen behind the movie and the former on as director.
Critadel releasing in October, new trailer

After it was previously announced in August, publisher Nicalis and developer Pixelian Studio today announced the release date for Critadel. The 2D action game will be available on October 13. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike with GBA-inspired graphics and a pulse-pounding techno soundtrack. Players will run, jump and blast through...
Ruin Raiders - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Critadel, the anthropomorphic turn-based tactical roguelike, arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 14, 2021. Watch the latest trailer for a look at battles and more. In Ruin Raiders, explore an unpredictable and ever-changing labyrinth. Lead expeditions of animals on a one-way trip into the labyrinthine depths of a mysterious structure rumored to hold untold riches. Outfit squads with an armory of weapons, stat and skill-boosting upgrades, and items to fight against the strange automatons and creatures lurking underground.
The Eternal Cylinder - Release Date Announcement Trailer

The Eternal Cylinder launches on September 30, 2021, for PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Get another look at the world, as well as the dangers that await, and more, in The Eternal Cylinder in this latest trailer for the upcoming survival adventure game. The Eternal Cylinder gives you a herd of adorably strange creatures called Trebhums to control on a surreal alien world where all life must face the threat of... the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path.
