Women in Marine Corps have come a long way since 1918: 'honestly beautiful to see'

In 1918, a woman enlisted in the Marine Corps and became the first one to join. Since that time, the inclusion and roles of women have expanded. For the past six years, Sgt. Courtney Montecalvo has been enlisted in the Marine Corps, but her journey hasn't been easy. She joined the Marine Corps in 2014, but had to go to basic training twice. A dental X-ray showed Montecalvo was missing part of her jaw, and she was sent home and instantly went back to the recruiters office.