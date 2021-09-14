CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor Creates Care Packages For Others Still Fighting

By Sawyer Buccy
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seven-year-old who beat Leukemia is doing something good for other Oklahoma kids fighting cancer. She started a nonprofit with her family called Grace's Guardians. They said they are giving out care packages full of things that helped Grace through her cancer treatments. "Be brave, be strong," said seven-year-old Grace...

