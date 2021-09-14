7-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor Creates Care Packages For Others Still Fighting

Sa Wang, MD, presents the case of a 68-year-old female with mast cell leukemia. Sa Wang, MD: I’ll show a couple of cases. I don’t have very detailed treatment information, but I think I have 3 cases. I’ll show some variety in a different diagnostic entity within this category of SM [systemic mastocytosis]. This is a 68-year-old female. The patient had polymyalgia rheumatica, and then the patient presented with respiratory distress. If you see the CBC [complete blood count], it’s actually not too bad. Anemic, but the WB [white blood] cells are slightly elevated, and the platelets are OK, with 9% eosinophils. No organomegaly. Tryptase was elevated because the patient’s in respiratory distress, like outside in a work-up for the tryptase. By this point, you’ve already seen some bone marrow histology that Dan has shown you. They are mostly spindle cells…mast cells. Where these cells are very different, in contrast to what you have seen in a typical systemic mastocytosis, is that these spindle cells are very round. Here, it’s a typical mast cell, but these cells still contain some granules. However, they are very big, very roundish, and then morphologic-wise, they even look a little bit anaplastic. Here, to show you in higher power, these cells have a very prominent…so they don’t really look like a conventional, low-grade SM you may have seen. On the aspirate smear, the cells came out, so you can see, like Dan had shown in a couple of cases, more than 30% infiltration. But on the bone marrow aspirate smears, a lot of times, you only get probably 5%, or sometimes even less than 5%, because mast cell infiltration is usually associated with a lot of underlying fibrosis. They just don’t come out on the bone marrow aspirate smear. That’s also poignant.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO