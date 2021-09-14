Author's Latest Work Details Stories Behind The Names Along NY's Oldest Long Trail
Have you ever wondered how the names of streets or landmarks came to be? Well, Erik Schlimmer certainly has. The latest work from the author and avid hiker – From Northville To Placid – uncovers how the creeks, ponds and dams along New York’s Northville-Placid Trail came to be called what they are. WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Schlimmer about his work exploring the names dotting the roughly 140-mile trail in the Adirondacks.www.wamc.org
