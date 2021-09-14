Boise State football: Holani is off the snap count

All that talk about the running game. We took note of George Holani getting only five touches (plus one target through the air) in Boise State’s 54-13 win over UTEP. Turns out he was on a “snap count” (like Khalil Shakir was at UCF). Holani made the most of it, rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown. Now, Broncos offensive coordinator Tim Plough says there will be no such restrictions on Holani in this Saturday’s huge game against Oklahoma State on the blue turf. The last time Holani had more than five carries in a game was in last year’s season opener, when he had 14 attempts for 100 yards (7.1 yards per attempt). That was the last time the Boise State running game was normal. That’s all anyone can ask for: that the Broncos get their ground attack back to normal. It has to be at least that against the Cowboys.