NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Nicholas loses its identity, there is still lots of low level moisture that will cause daytime heating and showers and a few downpours. We will also see many dry hours. Our flash flood watch continues still through Friday for most of the area including the Mississippi Gulf Coast mainly because we’ve already had a whole bunch of rain around in many locations and the possibility of seeing one or two more storms still continues to give you the opportunity for street flooding and quick water rises with lots of debris from Ida making drainage more difficult.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO