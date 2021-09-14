Xiaomi Teases MicroLED Smart Glasses Proof-of-Concept

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has revealed a new smart glasses concept that uses a MicroLED display, which looks neat but won't actually be available for sale. Smart Glasses have been popping up in the news somewhat frequently as of late, so it's understandable if you're thinking, "again?" However, what sets Xiaomi's glasses apart from, say, Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories is the inclusion of an augmented reality (AR) display. Though it bears repeating that, according to The Verge, Xiaomi's glasses are a proof-of-concept and not an actual product intended for sale. At least not right now.

