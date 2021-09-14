Animals installed at zoo before Zoobilee

There is no need to call the sheriff’s department when you encounter a zebra, lion, and rhinoceros at the Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee. The three life-size animal statues were recently installed and fenced in at the zoo by park staff, joining a metal giraffe that is already standing at the zoo. The animals were made possible by a $20,000 donation by Steve Bruemmer, the great-grandson of Kewaunee County Judge Louis Bruemmer who the park is named after. Kewaunee County Parks Director Dave Myers is excited for people to see the animals, even if they are not real.