Adam Wainwright trolls Mets over bases-loaded strikeout

The Cardinals came into the third game of a four-game series with the Dodgers on a four-game losing streak after dropping two in Milwaukee and the first two games of the series in against LA. Mitch White started for the Dodgers and gave up four runs in five innings, including a two-run home run by Yadier Molina in the first inning. Tyler O’Neill also tacked on a late insurance run (that ended up being sorely needed) with a solo home run. Adam Wainwright got the start for the Cards and went another strong eight and a third innings until a late Dodgers rally knocked him out of the game in the ninth. Giovanny Gallegos came in to convert the save as LA’s rally fell short, leading to a final of 5-4 in favor of the Redbirds.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO