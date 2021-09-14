CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Wainwright trolls Mets over bases-loaded strikeout

Cover picture for the articleAdam Wainwright woke up and chose violence. The longtime Cardinals pitcher was clearly in the mood to rile up Mets fans Monday night after throwing six shutout innings in St. Louis’ 7-0 win at Citi Field. Asked after the game about striking out Jeff McNeil on three pitches with the bases loaded to get out of the first inning, the 40-year-old right-hander made a not-so-subtle reference to striking out Carlos Beltran with the bases loaded in Game 7 to win the 2006 NLCS.

