The Gold-Silver Ratio ( XAU/XAG ), is the number of ounces of silver it takes, to buy one ounce of Gold. It shows the relative performance of both Gold and Silver, further making it one of the most popular and the most debatable tools amongst bullion traders. The mathematical formula for the ratio is, Gold/Silver (in ozs.) So, for example, say one ounce of Gold = $1000 and similarly one ounce of Silver = $20. Then the Gold Silver Ratio will be 50 which is $1000/$20. But the real question is, what should you interpret from this data? And what are the levels that one should watch?

