Horror Releases: Blind (2019) - Reviewed

Giovanni Marchini Camia and Annabel Brady-Brown, editors. The book begins with the word “memoria” handwritten in gold on the blue cloth cover. The word appears again on the book’s first page, alone, black type on the white page, suggesting with its flourish of vowels a portmanteau of memory, history and cinema and calling to us from another language. “Memoria” is also the second word on the second page, just before the type slips into description: of glimmers, a window, boats, darkness, the cinema. There is a bang, a snap, and the snap of a picture, and we begin to sense how word, image, memory, page, the film frame and even the hand of the body that writes, draws and dreams all yearn to swirl into slipstream.

