Horror Releases: Blind (2019) - Reviewed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all horror is equal. It entails a degree of subjective understanding not shared by all. Blind is a 2019 drama/thriller about obsession. That said, like Friday the 13th, Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and a myriad of other rip-off mute-in-a-mask movies, it appears at first to be just another journey into a masked killer stalking people. However, Blind stands apart in many (positive) ways from these monotonous killing spree films in that it explores a kind of horror that is very real – the stalker.

