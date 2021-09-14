CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Xiaomi takes on Facebook, Ray-Ban and Snap with its own Smart Glasses

By Rik Henderson
Pocket-lint.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Hot on the heels of Facebook and Ray-Ban, Xiaomi has announced its own pair of smart glasses. Called, cunningly, Xiaomi Smart Glasses, they are similar to the Facebook x Ray-Ban models and Snap Specatacles in that they contain a camera in the frame (one in this case). However, they also sport a heads-up display in one of the lenses to offer a Google Glass-style augmented reality experience.

