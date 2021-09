Oregon City police looking for suspect who was seen wearing puffy jacket near Pease Road.Oregon City police are looking for a man who broke into a house and then stole a truck early on Sept. 17. Around 1:21 a.m., a surveillance video shows a man slowly walking up the front steps of a house before pulling out a burglary tool. After breaking into the house, the suspect fled the scene in the victim's white 2015 GMC Sierra. The crime happened near the intersection of Hampton Drive and Pease Road in Oregon City, police said. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored "puffy" jacket, baseball hat and jeans. Authorities are asking the public to report the stolen truck if they see it, which has "855 HPW" on Oregon plates. Anyone with information can call OCPD at 503-905-3505 and reference Case No. 20-020071. {loadposition sub-article-01}

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO