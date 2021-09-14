Light through the darkness: Lessons from a 9/11 survivor

“A lot of good came out of September 11, 2001,” says Will Jimeno. That may sound strange coming from someone who was trapped and seriously injured under the rubble of 220 stories of the World Trade Center and surrounding buildings. But Jimeno is emphatic. “You want to know the best thing to come out of that day? September 12. People were in the streets helping one another. We united the world and there was an outpouring of love for the United State of America. We were patriotic again! We loved one another.”