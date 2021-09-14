Here’s the Pixel 6 Pro in Silver Looking Extra Hot
The Google Pixel 6 Pro will arrive at some point in the fall of this year, as will its barely-smaller sibling, the Pixel 6. When they do, it could mark the start of something huge for Google, assuming they truly nail the experience, specs, marketing, and quality control. Both devices sure appear to be a sign of Google finally taking this smartphone thing seriously.
