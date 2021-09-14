CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 is available now for all platforms

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCD Projekt Red has rolled out Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 for consoles, PC and Stadia. The latest title update includes a number of gameplay, quest and open world fixes, plus visual and UI improvements, all of which are listed below. CD Projekt Red said that the issues addressed in the...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Blon, the cute pixel art platformer, is available now for iOS and Android

Following the initial announcement in mid-August, Lazy Kiwi's 2D platformer, Blon, is now available for iOS and Android. It follows the adventures of the titular Blon the blob as he embarks on an adventure to retrieve stolen family treasure from his older brother. Despite the cute, pixelated exterior, Blon promises...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Mobile Shooter Tacticool Now Available On PC, Punny Name And All

PC shooter fans looking for something new to tool around in can now give Panzerdog’s 5v5 team-shooter a go. Originally designed for mobile devices, the game has made its way to PC via the My.games store. Having launched in 2019, the game already has plenty of content to offer players, including 27 Operators (player characters) with varying abilities and weapons. There are also over 50 types of weapons and special equipment to collect and gear up with. These include all the greatest hits – rifles, shotguns, machine guns, knives, grenades, RPGs, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
#Projekt Red#Ui#The Wet Surfaces System#Tech#Backpacker#Osmosis#Registration Rewards
futuregamereleases.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31 Corrects The Look of Wet Surfaces and Fixes Tons of Bugs

CD Projekt Red is still not giving up on their action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Recent efforts have put the game in a very good spot, with many bugs being completely obliterated out of existence. On Tuesday, the developer has deployed a brand new update titled 1.31 that focuses on fixing a lot of bugs and issues and adds quality to the look of wet surfaces after rain. Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 is already available on PC, consoles, and Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31 Includes PS5, PS4 Memory Optimisation, Yet More Bug Fixes

Available to download right now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 isn't the game's most significant update, but it is yet another step forward. The patch notes mention further memory optimisation on PlayStation consoles, which should help with technical performance. Again. Indeed, Cyberpunk 2077 released around...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Struggling is now available on consoles

After the big success on PC an Nintendo, the co-op bizarre platform game is finally on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!. Struggling, developed by Frontier Foundry in partnership with Chasing Rats Games, is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Escape from ominous labs, scale huge canyons, and even float through frantic hyper-dreams in this award-winning weird co-op platformer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 has released a new update today, Patch 1.31, for PC, consoles, and Google Stadia that largely fixes a number of bugs, visual and otherwise, while providing a small optimization update to the PlayStation version of the title. Some highlights include the fact that roads should now look wet after it rains, a fix to a problem where reload speed perks actually slowed reload time, and a whole bunch of quest-specific bugs that have been nixed.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Cyberpunk 2077 receives Patch 1.31: news and comparison on PS5, PS4 and Xbox

CD Projekt RED has published this Tuesday the Patch 1.31 Cyberpunk 2077. The update, now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia consoles, includes multitude of changes that improve the gaming experience. YouTube channels like The Bit Analyst They have already compared performance on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One to see how responsive this update is.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch makes roads wet after rain, again

Look at our model Jackie Welles, above. Doesn't he look like a happy little cyberpunk? He does and that is because Jackie knows for a fact that, from now on, when it rains in Night City, the roads will look wet. They always had, to be fair, until "ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System" somehow made things stay bone dry.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 – Patch 1.31 is Out Now, Fixes Wet Surfaces

Following the release of its massive patch 1.3, which added free DLC, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 has recently received a comparatively smaller new update. Patch 1.31 is out now for all platforms and focuses on bug fixes and other issues. These include fixes for quests like Disasterpiece, The Nomad, With a Little Help from My Friends and so on (though be advised of spoilers in the full patch notes).
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.31 fixes quests and gameplay bugs

CD Projekt Red has dropped another update for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing the game up to version 1.31 on all platforms. The patch is available to download on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Cyberpunk fans shouldn’t expect any new content, this update being a hotfix for a small collection of bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.31 now live: Here’s what it changes

Last month, CD Projekt Red shipped update 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077. The update delivered a ton of changes with a set of patch notes that felt neverending, but it seems there were some bugs and other issues that evaded CD Projekt Red. Some of those lingering issues are being quashed in update 1.31, which is arriving today for console and … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

New Cyberpunk 2077 patch brings more quest fixes

CD Projekt Red has released a new patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Alongside some nifty gameplay, UI, and visual tweaks, you’re also getting a heap of quest fixes that should make it easier to progress through the game without a hitch. You’ll find that the These Boots Are Made For Walkin’...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch fixes several gameplay and open-world issues

Patch 1.31 is now available for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing a number of fixes for gameplay, open-world, and quest issues. For quests and open-world side stories, the patch fixes issues with Disasterpiece, These Boots Are Made for Walkin', Beat on the Brat, With a Little Help from My Friends, and The Nomad. The patch also brought a number of gameplay fixes — such as a fix for the issue where V was stuck in the falling animation — and changes, including a correction to the height of the charged jump, and an adjustment to enemy stealth detection speed based on game difficulty. Visual improvements have also been made; for instance, the devs add that wet roads should now look more detailed than before. You can check the patch notes in full over on the Cyberpunk 2077 site.
VIDEO GAMES

