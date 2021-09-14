Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 is available now for all platforms

Patch 1.31 is now available for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing a number of fixes for gameplay, open-world, and quest issues. For quests and open-world side stories, the patch fixes issues with Disasterpiece, These Boots Are Made for Walkin', Beat on the Brat, With a Little Help from My Friends, and The Nomad. The patch also brought a number of gameplay fixes — such as a fix for the issue where V was stuck in the falling animation — and changes, including a correction to the height of the charged jump, and an adjustment to enemy stealth detection speed based on game difficulty. Visual improvements have also been made; for instance, the devs add that wet roads should now look more detailed than before. You can check the patch notes in full over on the Cyberpunk 2077 site.
