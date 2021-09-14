CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play now available with the Windows Xbox app

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that starting from today, users can access Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play from within the Xbox app for Windows 10. The news comes via Xbox Wire and states that both features are available from today. Just head to the Microsoft Store to download the app or make sure it’s updated to start using it. Xbox Cloud Gaming was only just recently enabled on PC with browser support, so to see it fully featured from within the app already is awesome to see. To access the Cloud Gaming feature, you’ll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member and reside in one of the 22 eligible countries. The app now features a ‘Cloud’ tab to easily find the games available to stream — much like the mobile app on Android. The Windows 10 Cloud Gaming experience also offers users the ability to invite other players to their game (even those also using Cloud Gaming), Game Bar integration, social features, and easy-to-access controller support and network status.

