NHL

Hartford Wolf Pack tickets now on sale, opening day set for Oct. 15

By Zachary Vasile
Hartford Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle game tickets for the Hartford Wolf Pack are now on sale as the AHL ice hockey team nears its first match at the XL Center with fans in 19 months. The Wolf Pack played only the Bridgeport Islanders and the Providence Bruins in a truncated 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but starting next month the team will once again face a full Atlantic Division, with competitors such as the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Hershey Bears, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in addition to the Islanders and the Bruins.

