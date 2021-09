It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it isn't even close to Christmas time yet. Fall in Southern Idaho is the best. The mild temperatures make it an amazing time of the year to get outdoors and not melt in the summer heat or freeze in the winter air. I'd even go as far as to say that fall in the Magic Valley is better than spring in the Magic Valley.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO