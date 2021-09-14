CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

individually designed :)

By yanilec Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

What do you mean, your "blueprint?" I hope you didn't shell out a bunch of money on one of those scammy DNA tests. Are you referring to the “blueprint” that is available in Premium?. I just know this is a thing, but nothing else about it. i thought OP posted...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
myfitnesspal.com

Changing micro counts

I'm fairly new to My Fitness Pal, and am trying (unsucessfully) to change the micro nutrient counts on the laptop. My phone is old and I am not ready to drop big bucks on a new one right now, therefore the phone app is not an option. Anyhow, guidance is...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Extreme obesity and paper plates. Question for people in the USA

Sorry if this is not the correct board. I watch My 600lb Life - I know I should be ashamed but I find it entertaining. One thing that puzzles me is the number of people shown eating from paper plates using plastic knives and forks. It is not everyone but it is fairly frequent. Is this a common practice in the USA?
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for an accountability group

Hello. I am looking to lose approx 20 pounds and I know I'm more likely to succeed if I have an accountability buddy. Can anyone recommend an accountability group that has a good track record? I've seen dozens of accountability groups that start off strong well but then seem to have fizzled out. Or if anyone is in the same boat and wants an accountability buddy, please feel free to add me as a friend or message me. Thank you.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Time for change!

I’m back to MFP after a major success the first time. I feel like I’ve lost myself a bit with work which has taken my focus off myself. Would love to connect with some accountability buddies!. Peace ✌️. Replies. Posts: 6 Member. In the same boat... Sorta. Had success with...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blueprint#One Of These Days#Inflammation#Shell#Premium
myfitnesspal.com

Food Scales that work with My Fitness Pal?

I'm trying to envision the simplification that would provide. You have your item in hand you are going to weigh. You find the item in the app database whose weight is going to be received and tap on it. You weigh the item, perhaps tap a send button if really...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

FYI: Blood pressure watches

Recently got an inexpensive Blackview wrist tracker as a toe in the water, finding it useful and accurate for some things, not others. BP seems way off, especially (low) diastolic. I plan to wear it to a medical appointment for a same-time comparison - frankly I think all these quasi-medical trackers ought to be certified by an independent lab rather than "trusting" manufacturer's claims - I haven't seen any product review or service comparing them for basic accuracy. (Same applies to SP02 readings on the devices, that have become important early-warning detectors for serious, versus ho hum, COVID-19 cases.) So far, nothing about these watches would motivate sacrificing the price of a bottle of good Scotch.
myfitnesspal.com

Hi, Im new here and need some help/opinions.

Without 'before and after' photos, we really can't say anything. however, I find it highly unlikely that in a few months time, you are looking 'broad and bulky'. In your mind, and in the mirror, this might be what you are seeing, just as in MY mind and mirror, I see someone who is much larger than I ACTUALLY am.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
myfitnesspal.com

Getting started....again. Advice needed for getting started and staying on track

Looking for a support team to help hold me accountable as i start my journey to a healthy lifestyle. I need to get into a routine of eating less and exercising more especially as I work through my first 30 days of starting a new habit. All advice is appreciated on how you got started and stayed on track.
FITNESS
WPI News

Teamwork Individual Consultation Drop In Hours

Do you have ideas for how your team can improve your performance, but you’re not sure how to introduce them? Is your team having difficulty collaborating? Would you like to talk about your teamwork experience with someone who has been through their IQP and MQP already? The SWEET Center hosts drop-in office hours each week for WPI students seeking assistance with their teamwork. Whether you are dealing with a challenging teamwork issue, or are looking to take your teamwork from good to great, we can help! Come to one of our drop-in hours to talk with a SWEET fellow about what’s going on in your team. Join us on Zoom, we are available every Monday-Friday from 12-2 PM!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
myfitnesspal.com

serving size is IMPOSSIBLE to use

Switched to this app from a different calorie counter and I'm so put off by this portion size/serving system. so many options in imperial that i can't get rid of but I can't customise the gram/millilitre amount?? so I'm having to put the serving size as one gram and then scroll for five minutes to add eighty servings?? and then to top it off i can't add more than 99 servings at once so if I want to put 180ml of milk for cereal I have to add two lots of 90 sevings of one ml???? I think I must be using this wrong, why can't a user just customise a portion size instead of selecting from the drop down menu?
CELL PHONES
myfitnesspal.com

Food macros

That's a reasonable split. Some people like 40 40 20 or 40 30 30. I found my sweet spot for weight loss was about 40C 40F 20P. I rarely hit the numbers anyway. It's really just about getting enough protein, fat, and staying in calories. Just try it out at...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

connecting

I keep getting emails about people on My Fitness Pal who want to connect with me. So, I log on, but can never find them! Where do I find them? I would love to connect with everyone. I just don't know how to do it. too see friend requests its...
INTERNET
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have Black Widows in Your Home, Experts Warn

It's not uncommon to see a spider in your home, and most of the time, they're harmless. But in the U.S., there are a few dangerous spiders you'll want to keep an eye out for, including the dreaded black widow. One bite from this venomous spider can result in swollen eyelids, difficulty breathing, tremors, and in some cases, even death. But like most spiders, black widows are tiny—maxing out at 13 millimeters long—so it's not necessarily easy to know if you have one taking up residence in your home. Fortunately, experts say black widow spiders can be recognized by one clear clue that they tend to leave around your house. Read on to find out what they say is the tell-tale sign you have a black widow.
ANIMALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy