Weight Loss

Cognisant self-sabotage - how to avoid it...

By Bella_Figura
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

Folks, I'm seeking your wisdom and insight. Though I'm probably a year away from needing to worry about maintenance, I'm already putting a lot of thought into my maintenance strategy/plan, because I've been down this road before (at least 5 times). I'm a very successful loser, and an even more successful rebound gainer.

community.myfitnesspal.com

spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
femalefirst.co.uk

How to avoid sabotaging your relationships

An exclusive extract from the new book 'Creating the World We Want to Live In.'. Our sense of self is the primary foundation for relationships with others. It informs what we need in our relationships, and whether we tend to see others as a threat, or an ally. It determines whether we are able to be interested in the lives and welfare of others, or relate to them only in terms of our own needs. This applies to close relationships, interactions with colleagues, and how we position those in the wider community.
myfitnesspal.com

Ongoing weight gain

The formulas used for calculating caloric needs are based on averages. It's possible that you're an outlier for some reason and require fewer calories than the typical formula would suggest, or that your activity burns fewer than would be expected. How long have you been tracking using each method (eating back exercise calories or not eating them back)? Generally speaking you should do at least one month because water retention can mask fat loss on the scale, especially if you're female because there are cycle-related weight changes too. If the amount of weight you want to lose is small, and your desired caloric deficit is small, it may take a while for it to show up on the scale.
myfitnesspal.com

Am I pushing too hard on the treadmill?

First time posting. I've just started to get back into retaking control of my diet, fitness, weight etc. I've joined the gym and usually host use the treadmill. I use a fitness watch to measure my stats and I was looking at my heart rate. I appreciate they are not 100% accurate but am I pushing myself too hard? I'm 40 and understand my max heart rate should not go over 180bpm. I've attached a screenshot of the bpm. I'm wondering is this safe to carry on like this?
myfitnesspal.com

7 Weight-Loss Tips When Your Schedule Is Out of Whack

Losing weight isn’t easy, but it’s one of the most commonly cited health and fitness goals. A recent survey found 51% of Americans hope to lose weight in 2021. But between balancing work, family, kids’ schedules and social obligations with a real need for rest, it can be difficult to lose weight, let alone keep it off.
myfitnesspal.com

The Minute-by-Minute Benefits of a Walk

When you head out on a walk, thousands of things are happening in your body, from the muscles in your legs (and core and arms) to your brain, your gut, and your immune and endocrine systems. Here, we’re looking at what happens to your body throughout a walk, with insight from former professional triathlete and current researcher Alexandra Coates. Coates now spends much of her day in the lab looking at exactly how exercise affects our bodies (and how much we can and should be doing).
myfitnesspal.com

Extreme obesity and paper plates. Question for people in the USA

Sorry if this is not the correct board. I watch My 600lb Life - I know I should be ashamed but I find it entertaining. One thing that puzzles me is the number of people shown eating from paper plates using plastic knives and forks. It is not everyone but it is fairly frequent. Is this a common practice in the USA?
myfitnesspal.com

Getting Started and Feeling Discouraged

Don't meal prep or work out. Don't make it hard. use guided set up, set to lose a pound a week, track your food, eat to the calorie levels MFP gives you to the best of your ability and let the rest GO. You'll get there. Expect it to take about a year and be okay with that.
myfitnesspal.com

Cheat Days

I've never really had cheat days. I make what I want fit. if i go over occasionally, its not a big deal. holidays, birthdays and vacations happen. random high days dont undo anything, as long as they are random and dont become HABIT. i had chinese (sesame chicken) for dinner...
myfitnesspal.com

Exercises I can do with a broken toe

Hi everyone, I started my weight loss and fitness journey 2 weeks ago but last Friday I broke my toe and cannot weight bear on that foot. I was wondering what exercises I could do that doesn’t involve standing or sitting on the floor. I do have an exercise bike I gingerly use but I’m looking for variation as I’m missing my daily walks and the feel good factor I had afterwards. Many thanks for any help and advice.
myfitnesspal.com

Changing micro counts

I'm fairly new to My Fitness Pal, and am trying (unsucessfully) to change the micro nutrient counts on the laptop. My phone is old and I am not ready to drop big bucks on a new one right now, therefore the phone app is not an option. Anyhow, guidance is...
myfitnesspal.com

Weightloss apps reviews please??

I just use this one tbh. I've never heard of those three apps. The second two look like exercise apps, though, right? Exercise is not for weight loss, it's for fitness, which is different. Weight loss comes down to a calorie deficit (eating less than you burn, calories in < calories out), which can be achieved through dietary changes alone.
myfitnesspal.com

Getting started....again. Advice needed for getting started and staying on track

Looking for a support team to help hold me accountable as i start my journey to a healthy lifestyle. I need to get into a routine of eating less and exercising more especially as I work through my first 30 days of starting a new habit. All advice is appreciated on how you got started and stayed on track.
myfitnesspal.com

Goal weight question

Since most people have a maintenance weight range of about 5 pounds, I'd say once you are comfortably averaging around your goal weight, then you're there. For me, I didn't have a "moment" that I declared that I reached my goal...it was kind of a slower realisation that I was happy where I landed and could sustain it.
myfitnesspal.com

Will never reach your goal

I used to weigh 387 pounds. as of 2 days ago, I weigh 178. I have about 40 pounds to go. I'll get there when I get there. I'm 5'1. 43 years old. If I can do it... anyone can. truly. Tell your trainer to shove off. And YOU... go...
myfitnesspal.com

My introduction

Hi Matt, Thank you for your service, and I can't imagine all you have been through. Be kind to yourself. You've been through a lot!. When i first started working out, i didnt even consider it that. i just wanted to try and be a bit healthier. losing weight wasn't even my goal. I mean, i needed to, and knew i needed to, but i just wanted to try and be healthier. I started by just going on a walk 2-3 times a week. and.... it wasn't much of a walk. at almost 400 pounds i could not go very far at all. 10 minutes was about all i had in me. but i kept doing it. and it didnt take long, really, before i could go a little bit longer. and then, i started to go more often. always when it was dark, i didnt want people to SEE me - but id go after dark, or early in the morning. often, both. more days added. my neighbor was a member at planet fitness and asked me if i wanted to go with her (she only went occasionally). I said sure. So I'd go with her. i thought i was going to die on the elliptical. lasted about 7 minutes. But kept going. maybe once a week with her? not very often. kept walking. By that point had started watching what I was eating (i think). Then i wanted to go to the gym more than she did, so got my own membership. That was back in 2014. as of september 1, I have lost 192 pounds. ( for 2 years I was in maintenance, working on losing the last 40 or so now). So... all of it was a process. a long one. But I didnt give up. You dont have to work out to lose weight. As I said, that happens in the kitchen. But it does have many other benefits that your body does need. Find something you enjoy. Most Y's are affordable and have a wide variety of classes for all fitness levels. Make small changes. dont try to change everything overnight. little changes can lead to giant ones, if you give it enough time.
myfitnesspal.com

Start bulking or maintain?

Recently was told about recomp by some of the people here and read a few posts about it and looked into some other online resources. I’m 5’5 109-112 lbs and want to look more lean and build muscle. My question is now do I try and bulk or do I just continue exercising and eating in maintenance? I go to the gym about 6x a week, I do cardio usually twice and do some light / moderate strength training for legs abs back/shoulders and arms split throughout the week.
myfitnesspal.com

"50 by 50" Birthday Challenge

This is my first ever MFP post! I've been consistently using the site for a little over a year now and admiring many of your success stories. I thought it was time to share my own. Last year I knew I had my big 50th birthday coming up in Sept...
