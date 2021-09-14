Jason Isbell Details ‘Georgia Blue’ Covers Compilation & Shares R.E.M. Cover With John Paul White
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit recruited many special guests to contribute to Georgia Blue, a new covers album due out through Southeastern Records on October 15 with all proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP. All 13 songs on Georgia Blue have ties to the state, including a version of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” featuring John Paul White released today as a preview of the album.www.jambase.com
