CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jason Isbell Details ‘Georgia Blue’ Covers Compilation & Shares R.E.M. Cover With John Paul White

JamBase
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Isbell and The 400 Unit recruited many special guests to contribute to Georgia Blue, a new covers album due out through Southeastern Records on October 15 with all proceeds benefitting nonprofit organizations Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP. All 13 songs on Georgia Blue have ties to the state, including a version of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” featuring John Paul White released today as a preview of the album.

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Jason Isbell Makes Good on Promise to Georgia's Biden Voters With 'Georgia Blue' Covers Album

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs — R.E.M., Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun.” He subsequently confirmed that he hadn’t just been blowing electoral smoke but was really in the studio, working on giving voters in the swing state — and Peach State allies — their due reward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
gratefulweb.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s "Georgia Blue" benefit album out October 15

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will release a special new covers album, Georgia Blue, October 15 with all proceeds benefitting three non-profit organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP. Set for release via Isbell’s own Southeastern Records, the album is now available for pre-order HERE with additional information on all three organizations.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello, ‘Alison’

Inspired, according to his 2015 memoir, by a “beautiful checkout girl” whose dreams he imagined “would soon be squandered to a ruffian,” this deceptively tender ballad on Costello’s debut album helped enshrine him as post-punk’s most gifted melodist. In 1977, Costello credited his hard-bitten lyrical style to the fact that “there’s nothing glamorous or romantic about the world at the moment.… Nobody’s got the time or the money.” Nevertheless, Costello’s attempt at “a beautiful sound” on “Alison” was inspired in part by Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary”: They share a similarly crackling guitar tone.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to Perform at 2021 Americana Awards

Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Allison Russell are among the performers at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards, set for September 22nd. The annual celebration of roots music leads off this year’s AmericanaFest, which runs through September 25th in Nashville and will welcome those who can show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

When Don Henley was putting together his third solo album for release in 1989, he already possessed hard evidence of how beneficial it could be to put his words together with a piece of music pre-written by another luminary. He had done it five years earlier, taking a moody, synthesizer-driven backing track, written by Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell (that Tom Petty had turned down), and turning it into his mega-smash “The Boys Of Summer.”
MUSIC
Vulture

Jason Isbell Actually Made That Georgia Covers Album

With all eyes on Georgia in the days after the 2020 presidential election, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell made a promise: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs - REM, Gladys Knight, Vic Chesnutt, Allmans, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Now It’s Overhead, etc… And damn is that gonna be fun,” he tweeted at the time. Joe Biden did, shockingly, become the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia in nearly 30 years, so Isbell got to work — and now the resulting album, Georgia Blue, is out next month, on October 15.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul White
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Vic Chesnutt
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Béla Fleck
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Joe Biden
Person
James Brown
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Steve Gorman
Person
Julien Baker
Stereogum

Watch Jason Isbell Play Jason Isbell On Billions

Billions, Showtime’s popular series about charismatic hedge-fund assholes, resumed its fifth season Sunday after a break of more than a year. The show has been known to feature musicians appearing as themselves — one time the aforementioned hedge-fund assholes took a private jet to a Metallica concert, for instance — and they brought in another artist for their midseason premiere. This time it was acclaimed country-rocker Jason Isbell, who also has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. On Billions, he was cast in the role of Jason Isbell.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Enter 'The Metallica Blacklist': St. Vincent And Jason Isbell On The Black Album

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" changed the landscape of rock music after the release of the band's self-titled record in 1991. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, they are releasing The Metallica Blacklist: a compilation that features over 50 different artists covering songs from the record affectionately known as "The Black Album."
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Driver 8” (R.E.M. Cover)

Last year, Jason Isbell promised a covers album dedicated to the state of Georgia after it helped win the United States presidential election for Joe Biden. Last month, Isbell revealed that the album was finished and would feature contributions from Julien Baker, Brandi Carlile, and more. And today the covers...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#R E M#Southeastern Records#Allmans#Isbell The 400#Cat Power#The Black Crowes#Indigo Girls#Gladys Knight The Pips#The Allman Brothers Band
undertheradarmag.com

Adia Victoria Shares Video for New Song “You Was Born to Die” (Feat. Margo Price, Jason Isbell)

Adia Victoria has shared a new song, “You Was Born to Die,” featuring Kyshona Armstrong, Margo Price, and Jason Isbell. The song is a cover of a 1930’s blues song by Blind Willie McTell, and it is the latest single release from Victoria’s upcoming third studio album, A Southern Gothic, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 17) via Canvasback. Watch the Joey Brodnax-directed video for “You Was Born to Die” below.
MUSIC
pensacolastate.edu

PSC Lyceum back with live musicians, including blues artist Cedric Burnside, Civil Wars’ John Paul White as well as virtual talk with NPR’s Terry Gross

The Pensacola State College 2021 Fall Lyceum series features live musical performances for the first time in 18 months following a season lost to COVID-19. This year’s Lyceum series features a variety of musical performers, ranging from blues and folk artists to classical pianists. The series also will feature a virtual discussion with popular NPR “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross that will be available only to PSC students, faculty and staff. Lyceum features various mediums, including visual and performing arts, as well writers, poets and speakers.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Boston Globe

Jason Isbell on songcraft, Scorsese, and staying safe

A few weeks ago, Jason Isbell was playing at a festival with the 400 Unit, his longtime band. They started to play “Cover Me Up,” a shatteringly intimate declaration of love from Isbell’s breakthrough 2013 album “Southeastern.” It was the first time he’d played it at a festival since the song became perhaps his most popular.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Billy Strings Debuts New Grass Revival Cover In Spokane

Billy Strings debuted a New Grass Revival cover during Thursday’s concert at Riverfront Park in Spokane, Washington. The guitarist, banjoist Billy Failing, bassist Royal Masat and mandolinist Jarrod Walker unveiled their take on “Love Someone Like Me” early in last night’s first set. The quartet pulled “Long Forgotten Dream” from...
SPOKANE, WA
JamBase

Gov’t Mule Debuts Tom Waits Cover In Bethlehem

Gov’t Mule fit a pair of debuts into their Tuesday night concert at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The band premiered their take on Tom Waits’ “Make It Rain” and the instrumental “Hold It Back” jam last night. Both tunes appear on Heavy Load Blues, a new blues-focused Gov’t Mule studio album set for release via Fantasy Records on November 12.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy