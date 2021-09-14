Jason Isbell Details ‘Georgia Blue’ Covers Compilation & Shares R.E.M. Cover With John Paul White

Billions, Showtime’s popular series about charismatic hedge-fund assholes, resumed its fifth season Sunday after a break of more than a year. The show has been known to feature musicians appearing as themselves — one time the aforementioned hedge-fund assholes took a private jet to a Metallica concert, for instance — and they brought in another artist for their midseason premiere. This time it was acclaimed country-rocker Jason Isbell, who also has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. On Billions, he was cast in the role of Jason Isbell.

