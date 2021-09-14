The 2022 Mondraker Crafty Carbon’s MIND monitors sag, airtime and more, plus more 2022 updates
Mondraker updates its eMTB range with the latest Bosch Smart System and gives Crafty Carbon models a MIND of their own!. Have you been on the Mondraker website recently? Well if you care about eBikes and you’re wondering the direction our sport is headed in then I suggest you take a gander. Move your cursor over the ‘Bikes’ heading in the Mondraker menu then take a look at the models listed. Do you see all those bikes with a lightning bolt next to them? They’re all ebikes! and by my guesstimation, over 50% of the Mondraker range now comes with a motor and battery as standard!singletrackworld.com
Comments / 0