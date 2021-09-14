CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite low COVID vaccination, high death rates, governors plan to block Biden mandates

By Asia Ashley aashley@cnhinews.com
Tifton Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern governors — in the nation’s least vaccinated states — are vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Despite having strict child immunizations laws, mandating multiple vaccinations, the governors of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee have been vocal about plans to block new federal vaccine mandates, which will require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees, contractors and private employers with 100 or more employees.

