New Logistics Tech Startup S2Q Systems Launches Speed to Quote to Help Automate the Email Quoting Process for Expedite Carriers and Freight Brokers

Business Wire
 8 days ago

BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S2Q Systems has launched a new email workflow automation platform called Speed to QuoteTM. The product helps transportation and logistics companies enhance their ability to quote shipments nationwide in under a few seconds. Speed to QuoteTM significantly reduces labor time responding to and managing quotes by automating most of the tedious tasks while also providing vital reporting analytics that can help companies gain insights to their customer base in real time. This proprietary solution is fully integrated into leading email platforms being used by logistics companies today.

