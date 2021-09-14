WOMAN CITED ATER FIRE IGNITES IN TRAILER
Roseburg Police cited a woman after flames ignited in a trailer on Monday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. the 51-year old was allegedly extracting marijuana oil using PVC pipe and bottles of butane in the enclosed trailer in the 1600 block of Southeast Main Street. The butane had settled at the bottom of the trailer. The report said the refrigerator in the woman’s trailer turned itself on with a pilot light, which ignited the butane fumes. The woman suffered severe burns on her legs. The trailer sustained major fire damage.kqennewsradio.com
