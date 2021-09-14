The next Call of Duty will reportedly be Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Zombies has finally given fans a mode where they can just run free, complete quests, and gain crystals to upgrade their abilities without having to worry about an easter egg. Outbreak is a mode where you are taken to a region with a set of quests that you can complete to gain experience and rewards to level up your skills. The mode currently has seven different regions with more being added every few updates. It helps keep the mode fresh and allows players to feel like each playthrough is a little different. Call of Duty describes it as, ” Outbreak is a large-scale Zombies experience featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that was released on February 25th, 2021 as part of the Season Two of content for the game. Taking place mostly in the Ural Mountains, sharing several Fireteam and Combined Arms maps, Outbreak features new enemies with rewards and intel for completing objectives and World Events.”. We’re here to discuss all the different objectives that one must complete to progress to the next round.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO