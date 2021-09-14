CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next Call of Duty will reportedly be Modern Warfare 2

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to corroborating reports between VGC and seasoned leaker Tom Henderson, the next Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare 2. The heavily leaked Call of Duty: Vanguard is not even upon us just yet, but that’s not stopping the leaks over at Activision as leaker Tom Henderson has already revealed that the next game is “expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.”

