Everton boss Rafael Benitez wants players to turn Goodison Park into a fortress

 7 days ago
Everton manager Rafael Benitez wants to make Goodison Park a fortress (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton manager Rafael Benitez wants to make Goodison Park a fortress to prove his side are strong enough to compete with the best.

The 3-1 victory over Burnley was the second successive home match the Spaniard’s side had won after conceding the first goal, having done it just twice in the previous 59 Premier League matches.

Last season under predecessor Carlo Ancelotti Everton won just six and lost nine at Goodison Park with their 22 points at home the second-worst in their history.

Benitez is looking to change that having got off to the ideal start.

“We are looking to build a fortress here so people realise we are strong enough to compete against anyone,” said the former Liverpool boss.

“I think it’s really important (to be able to win from losing positions). It had been a long time that the team had not been reacting (to conceding the first goal) and we have done that twice now in front of the fans.

“That is what you are expecting from a team that cares. They show the commitment in every game.

“Even when we were losing the game, you see how they work, how hard they tried to change things and that’s something the fans really appreciate.”

The victory was achieved without last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is expected to be out for at least two to three weeks with a broken toe and thigh injury.

In his absence centre-back Michael Keane scored his first since January, Andros Townsend found the net for the first time in almost 12 months while fellow new signing Demarai Gray made it three in four league matches since arriving.

“I think it is important for any team, if you want to be stronger, to have players who can score goals and not just depend on one player,” added Benitez.

“The wingers are scoring goals, Richarlison can play as a striker or winger. Hopefully Salomon Rondon, a new addition, will score goals.”

However, even with Calvert-Lewin’s absence it is not going to be easy for out-of-favour playmaker James Rodriguez to get back into the side.

The club failed to offload the high-earning Colombia international in the summer and he has yet to feature in a matchday squad as Benitez said he is not yet fit enough.

“It doesn’t change too much (for Rodriguez) because the position we are talking about is striker,” said the Toffees boss.

“No one can argue about the quality of James but he is behind the others and if they continue playing like that it will not be easy for me.”

PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
Demarai Gray on Rafael Benitez’s radar for some time

Rafael Benitez has revealed he always planned to sign Demarai Gray for his next club when he returned to management. The winger had been on the radar of the Everton boss since impressing him while at Leicester, when the Spaniard was in charge of Newcastle. Benitez even exchanged messages with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafael Benitez has said he is delighted with Everton's 'near-perfect' start as they sit level on points with leaders Manchester United... and warns the Premier League that the Toffees can keep improving

Rafael Benitez is pleased with Everton's 'near-perfect' start to the season but insists there remains plenty of room for improvement. The unbeaten Toffees are fourth in the Premier League table after four matches - level on points with leaders Manchester United. A draw at Leeds are the only points dropped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafael Benitez insists Everton are work in progress after second-half collapse against Aston Villa

Boss Rafael Benitez insisted Everton remain a work in progress after the Toffees’ collapse at Aston Villa.They shipped three goals in nine second-half minutes to fall to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday.Matty Cash sparked a goalrush as Lucas Digne’s own goal and Leon Bailey’s strike condemned the visitors to defeat.It ended Everton’s unbeaten start under Benitez and they were without the injured Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.“What we cannot forget about us is that we are a team who finished 10th last season with a new manager,” said Benitez.“What we did in the window was for reasons everyone knows,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
