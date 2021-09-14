Olmsted County's COVID-19 spread hampers investigations
An increase in COVID-19 cases is straining Olmsted County Public Health resources, making it impossible for staff to investigate each individual case. “Olmsted County staff has been conducting investigations for the entire duration of the pandemic," Public Health Director Graham Briggs said. “Moving forward, the county will frequently review prioritized groups and will conduct interviews based on case information from the community.”www.postbulletin.com
