‘Eternals’ Shows the Earliest Days of the MCU

Up until the point of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a pretty linear affair, and with the exceptions of the likes of Captain Marvel, there was never any doubt that the films happened in an almost perfect chronological order. There was the Blip, and then came the multiverse, and now every new movie's place in the timeline, both in terms of where and when they occur, is something that is almost as speculated on as the plot and characters themselves.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO