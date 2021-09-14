CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Data Driven Financial Capacity Study Pinpoints Strengths, Barriers to Growth and Potential Steps to Address Challenges Facing Greensboro and Guilford County

Yes Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData Driven Financial Capacity Study Pinpoints Strengths, Barriers to Growth and Potential Steps to Address Challenges Facing Greensboro and Guilford County. (Greensboro, N.C.) Sept.14, 2021 – A comprehensive, by-the-numbers analysis of financial conditions in Greensboro and Guilford County will be unveiled to the public Wed., Sept. 15. The 2020/2021 Financial Capacity report details a myriad of community strengths, barriers to economic growth challenges and potential steps that might raise the standard of living and alleviate poverty through talent incubation, workforce development and job growth.

