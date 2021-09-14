CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Hand Sanitizer Exposures On Rise; Mother Warns Other Parents After Kindergartener Collapses From Alcohol Poisoning

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBfgB_0bvpztsU00

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area mother has a warning for every parent out there about hand sanitizer. She says what happened to her young daughter was a nightmare that no other parent should ever have to endure.

It was her second day of kindergarten at Moon Township area’s J.H. Brooks Elementary School.

The little girl set up her desk with pencils and supplies including a fresh bottle of hand sanitizer, which was on the list of school supplies for the kindergarten class.

By lunch, the 5-year-old girl had collapsed.

“The principal called and said to get to the school immediately,” the girl’s mom said. “She was walking a little wobbly down the hall. By the time they got to the classroom, to the lunchroom, she fell and couldn’t sit up straight.”

The mom to three young children does not want to be identified, but did want to share the story of her youngest. She said the little girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital from the school.

“She was completely out of it. I tried to wake her and she opened her eyes briefly and she looked at me, but it was almost as if she looked straight through me. And she started to cry and then she laid back down,” the mother said. “I was very scared. I had no idea. The medic didn’t have any idea either.”

Hours later, at the hospital, the little girl came to, but mom still had no answers as to what happened, until the school called again.

“This class, each student has their own sanitizer pump bottle at their desk with their name on it for their personal use,” the mother said. “My daughter had consumed half of that bottle. She consumed 6 ounces of 70% alcohol.”

Her blood-alcohol level was .23.

In a statement, the school Superintendent Barry Balaski said, “The health and wellness of our students is a priority. The district provides hand-sanitizing stations that are available in each of our schools. In addition, students are permitted to have hand sanitizer in their desk or backpack. However, students are not required to keep it in their desk or backpack, particularly if a parent/guardian does not want them to have it.”

Dr. Michael Lynch, head of the Pittsburgh Poison Center, says there’s been an increase of kids ingesting hand sanitizer.

“In Pennsylvania, in the last 18 months, more or less since the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen a 56% increase in hand sanitizer exposure cases compared to the 18 months prior to that,” he said.

Dr. Lynch says that amounts to about 2,300 cases, most under the age of 5, and about 6% of those kids needed to go to the hospital.

“Hand sanitizers will typically have 70% or so ethanol, which means they’re about 140 proof,” Dr. Lynch said. “Even a small amount can be enough to get intoxicated.”

The little girl is okay now, but her mom still worries about what happened and wants to make sure other parents and caregivers are aware of the dangers.

“I’m hopeful that there’s not going to be any long-term effects of this,” she said of her daughter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

As COVID-19 spread, children and teens were poisoned with hand sanitizer and alcoholic drinks

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as false health information spread on social media, the number of children and teens poisoned with hand sanitizer or alcoholic beverages surged in Iran. These poisonings resulted in hundreds of hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Misinformation circulating on social media included the false suggestion that consuming alcohol (methanol) or hand sanitizer (ethanol or isopropyl alcohol) protected against COVID-19 infection (it does not).
DRINKS
WXIA 11 Alive

Experts report increase in young kids ingesting hand sanitizer

ATLANTA — Many people keep hand sanitizer around our homes, in a purse or car, within a child's reach. But since the start of the pandemic, the National Poison Data System has been getting more reports of unintentional exposures in children. More than a year and half into the pandemic, Gaylord Lopez, executive director of Georgia Poison Center says that trend has continued.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Moon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Poisoning#Hand Sanitizer#Poison#Kdka#Children S Hospital
weareiowa.com

If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out. It may have salmonella.

More than 400 tons of uncured Italian meat products distributed nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall comes during the investigation of a multistate salmonella outbreak that has put at least 12 people in the hospital. The recall is for 862,000 pounds of Fratelli...
FOOD SAFETY
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
FOOD SAFETY
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy