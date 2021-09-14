Tesla Bot and the problems with Elon Musk’s vision of the future

On April 22, 2019, Tesla held an event it dubbed “Autonomy Day.” Intended to highlight the autonomous driving technology the company builds into every Tesla, the event featured presentations by CEO Elon Musk and other top executives and engineers. At the event, Musk said, “I feel very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year.” He went on to suggest that Tesla would have a million such cars operating on public roads by the end of 2020.By “robotaxis,” Musk meant genuine self-driving cars, capable of operating with no one inside and able to pick up passengers and deliver them to random locations. In other words, a truly robotic version of Uber or Lyft.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO