Tesla Bot and the problems with Elon Musk’s vision of the future

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State University’s Prof Andrew Maynard goes beyond the hype of the Tesla Bot to the bigger picture of what technology such as this can mean for society. Elon Musk recently announced a humanoid robot designed to help with those repetitive, boring tasks people hate doing. Musk suggested it could run to the grocery store for you, but presumably it would handle any number of tasks involving manual labour.

