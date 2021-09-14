CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce Is Debuting Her New Duet With Ashley McBryde

It’s a big week for Carly Pearce. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee is gearing up to release “29: Written in Stone,” on Friday (September 17). The upcoming collection is: “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone,” Pearce shared. “I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday ❤️” But before that, the “Next Girl” artist is teasing her new music on her social media channels — and debuting one of the new tracks at midnight.

