CHOKE ME: “HAUNTOLOGY”

nocleansinging.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(A Los Angeles band whose 2020 release hit the No. 5 spot on DGR’s year-end list has already returned with a follow-up, and he gives it an enthusiastic review below.) If you were one of the unfortunate victims to cross paths with my end of the year tome/list – which somehow still managed to happen in the face of 2020 as a whole – then you likely caught my sincerely held belief in the final issue of the list that people had fucked up by letting Choke Me‘s debut release The Cousin Of Death fly under their collective radars.

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

undertheradarmag.com

Comfort to Me

When Australia’s Amyl and the Sniffers burst onto the scene with their 2019 self-titled debut album, they immediately amassed a fanbase for the reinvigorated punk energy that lead singer Amy Taylor brought to the table. Combined with feverish instrumentals from Dec Martens (guitar), Bryce Wilson (drums), and Fergus Romer (bass), the songs pack a punch, making them even more electric when performed live.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Visibly Choked announce EP, release “Mother Tongue” video

Montreal based experimental punks Visibly Choked have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out on November 5 via Mothland. The band have also released a video for their new song "Mother Tongue". The video was directed by Cassidy Johnson. Visibly Choked released an EP of demos for DEMO FEST along with a demo of their single "Uneven Keel" in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK: OFERMOD, PROFECI, SORGUINAZIA, HELLIGE, TRUUS, FLESIA, LAMP OF MURMUUR

I got a spike of excitement from a couple of of Bandcamp alerts, only to feel letdown after clicking them. One was for a new Cantique Lepreux release, but none of the songs are streaming there yet. The other was for a new Wormlust release, but there’s no page for it yet, or maybe there was and it got pulled. But it’s just as well, because I already had more to write about for this week’s column than time to write about them.
ROCK MUSIC
Decider

‘Count Me In’

Breezy as a brisk back beat but punctured with high energy soundbites, Count Me In is an ode to, and a meditation on, drums and drumming, looking back as far as the Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa era of big band but focused solidly on modern rock. Directed by Mark Lo, the film features interviews with long time bold-faced names like Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Taylor Goldsmith (Foo Fighters), and Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), as well as Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), who in many ways acts as the film’s guide and shaman. Most notably, there is a welcome focus on female drummers, including Cindy Blackman Santana, Samantha Maloney, and Jess Bowen.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

ROUND FIVE: NCS RETURNS TO GIMME METAL ON SEPTEMBER 17TH

Way back on the 17th of August, 2020, three of the slaves who toil at NCS (Andy Synn, DGR, and Islander) appeared as guest DJs at GIMME METAL, curating a two-hour on-line radio show in which we spun tracks of our own demented choosing, interspersed with our own pre-recorded banter, and also engaged in live on-line chats with listeners. Since then we’ve done it three more times, and as you can see we’re about to show up tomorrow for a fifth episode.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): OCCULSED — “CREPITATION OF PHLEGETHON”

We invite you to enter a world of terrors, a world created from sound that spawns electrifying visions of horror and disease, of madness and mayhem, and of blood-freezing intrusions from spectral realms. We invite you experience Crepitation Of Phlegethon. Through several previous track premieres we’ve already teased what lies...
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: FILTH WIZARD — “TUSKRIDER”

We’re about to make a bit of a detour from the usual pathways of nastiness and gloom that our site tends to follow. To be sure, there’s no clean singing in the song we’re about to premiere — because there’s no singing at all. And the music is still plenty heavy and will get your reflexive muscles in motion. But the band’s interests and talents steer them toward progressive rock and funk, albeit without completely leaving behind the harshness, darkness, and deviance of metal.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

INSOMNIUM: “ARGENT MOON”

Insomnium are one of those bands for whom the impact of an addition or change of a lineup member is almost immediately felt. This may sound strange but the two big additions to the group over the years have been on the guitar front, and both the musicians chosen have proven to be quite multi-faceted in their approach to Insomnium’s music.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: IFFERNET — “FAR QUEST FOR A DEAD END”

Almost exactly two years ago we had the privilege of premiering a full stream of the stunning self-titled debut album by the French black metal duo Iffernet, accompanied by a lengthy and enthusiastic review. In the intervening years, the album’s desolating power has not diminished, and today we have a reminder of its enduring strength: Along with the French New Noise Magazine we’re premiering a video of Iffernet in a live performance of the album’s closing track, “Far Quest For A Dead End“.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

RIVERS OF NIHIL – THE WORK

(Andy Synn sits down to do “the work” with the new album from Rivers of Nihil, scheduled for release on September 24) There’s a certain type of person – hell, for all I know it may just be the same individual over and over again – who responds to any article about Rivers of Nihil with the cut-and-paste comment “Death Metal’s Pink Floyd!”.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

CARCASS: “TORN ARTERIES”

(The new Carcass album is being released today by Nuclear Blast, and to celebrate the occasion we have a review by DGR that compares them to… well… you’ll see.) In the before times when restaurants were a thing and you were lucky enough to live in a mid-sized town, then you had an increasing chance of finding a restaurant in town that you loved and that treated everybody like shit. There are, of course, gimmick places like this where the service is a Disney-fied version of the sort of genuine scorn you’d encounter at such a place. But, if you had the real thing, you’d immediately recognize the atmosphere — of you being an inconvenience by being there, and the sort of “get your food and get out attitude” that would color your whole impression of the place.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

OVERFLOWING STREAMS (PART 2): THE CORONA LANTERN, CRADLE OF FILTH, CYNIC, DAUÞUZ, DOODSWENS, GAYLORD

THE CORONA LANTERN (Czech Republic) It’s always fascinating to learn what The Corona Lantern have gotten up to when they make a new release, and this first song is yet another fascination. Heavy and plundering, it heaves and hammers, with gloom-drenched and narcotic riffs that scrape, claw, and moan in misery, and flickering leads that wail and become a fever of agony. The wide-ranging yet perpetually terrifying vocals will put the hair up on the back of your neck too.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS DEMO PREMIERE: ANGUINE — “MMXXI”

What we’re about to do is detonate a chaos bomb in the middle of your head. It comes seemingly out of nowhere, as if teleported in from off-planet or from some parallel dimension ruled by violent madness. The effect is like a shock-and-awe experience, and not merely because the sounds are so discordant and decimating but also because of how freakishly ingenious and technically impressive the songs are.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SEND MORE PARAMEDICS – THE FINAL FEAST

(Please stand by for an emergency message from Andy Synn) Attention! Atención! Achtung! This is not a drill. The dead have risen and are voting Republican feeding on the flesh of the living. The only way to stop them is to sever the head or destroy the brain. I repeat:...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: MENTAL TORMENT — “CONCLUSION”

In late August of this year we published an interview by our Russian colleague Comrade Aleks with members of the Ukrainian doom/death metal band Mental Torment. The focus of the interview was the band’s forthcoming second album, ego:genesis, which will be released on September 29th by Metallurg Music. As described in the interview, the album unfolds as a story, with each song as a chapter. And as the press materials further explain, it represents “the attempt to explore that depth of despair and horror that inexorably approaches us every day closer and closer – no one can escape death. But at the same time, it is also a search for answers that can help to accept the inevitability of the outcome of earthly existence”.
ROCK MUSIC
phillyfunguide.com

Me and the Devil

Have you ever wanted something so much that you'd make a deal with the Devil? Legend has it that Robert Leroy Johnson struck a deal with the Devil to be the best blues musician who ever lived. In this dramatic play with music, Johnson aims to break that deal as his spirit calls his family, friends, and lovers to bear witness to his superlative talent and fearlessness.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
