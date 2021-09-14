CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 75% of Doctors Say They Have Seen an Increase in Covid-19 in Children, But Only 10% or Less of Children 12+ Are Breakthrough Cases, New Survey Shows

 8 days ago

Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey suggests children ages 5-12 are at highest risk, with fatigue as the main long-COVID symptom. NEW YORK, NY, September 14, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Almost seventy-five percent of physicians have seen an increase in COVID cases among children, mostly due to the Delta variant, with 45% of physicians seeing the greatest increase among children aged 5-12 years, a new global survey of 1,528 physicians finds.

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said COVID is Coming to These States

COVID cases are spreading in the Midwest, after huge spikes in the South. There are more than 150,000 cases a day. And ICUs are filled not just with adults in some states, but kids too, as the Delta variant is said to make people "sicker, quicker." Alarmed that not enough people are vaccinated, Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician, health policy researcher, and the third Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday this morning. Read on for six key takeaways from their conversation that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
ksl.com

Utah doctor says we need to return to basics to stop COVID-19 spread among children

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, said the data shows the rise in COVID-19 cases is being driven by children. He recommended a return to the pandemic basics to stop the surge. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) MURRAY — Doctors in Utah and across the region fear the current surge ofCOVID-19 could overwhelm our hospitals.
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Cases in Children Reaches All-Time High with Increase of 240%

Parents, watch out. Children and toddlers can still get COVID-19. Cases have been increasing among children, indicated by recent data from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This may be partly because no COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for people under age 12. One in four new COVID cases is being...
ijpr.org

COVID-19 Cases In Children Exploding Across Oregon, Health Authority Says

Over 38,000 cases have been reported in those under the age of 18. That’s about 13% of all COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The authority’s senior health advisor Dr. Bukhosi Dube says young people are being infected with the delta variant, a stubbornly infectious mutation of the coronavirus.
WATE

Uptick expected in cases of MIS-C, COVID-19 related illness seen in children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hospitals across the country are reporting new cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C. The COVID-19 related illness was reported during the first wave of COVID-19 infections and physicians expect to see another uptick of patients following the quickly spreading delta variant.
heraldstandard.com

Doctors urge vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise, children return to school

Doctors are urging people to protect children and their communities as the school year gets underway and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Southwestern Pennsylvania and across the state. Nearly 2,200 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 496 in ICU units, according to the state Department of...
theintelligencer.com

COVID-19 cases in children on the rise

For the week ending Sept. 2, more than a quarter of weekly reported COVID-19 cases were among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Weekly cases in children surpassed 250,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to most recent data. Nearly 2,400 children were...
Washington Post

What the data says about covid-19 cases among children

One thing I didn’t understand before becoming a parent was the scale of the instinct to keep them safe. I obviously understood that parents had such an instinct, in the same way I understood that parents loved their kids. But after the birth of my sons, now 2 and 4, I learned just how powerful each of those emotions is when considering your child. I love them both more than I could have understood, and the urge to keep them safe is no less potent.
CBS Pittsburgh

Amid Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Doctors Say Don’t Go To The ER For Minor Health Issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Health professionals are urging patients to not go to the emergency room for minor, non-life-threatening health issues. Many hospitals are experiencing long emergency room wait times as they tackle an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing challenges. UPMC did not specify how long wait times have been, but UPMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy said the demand for emergency care is very high right now. “Many people are unaware of the access that they have for other types of care if they have an acute illness or injury, like online visits, the urgent care, their physician’s office,” Dr. Yealy...
